Windsor School District agriculture program gets endorsed by New York State

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Central School District's Agriculture Program has been endorsed by New York State.

Officials said the endorsement will show potential employers and colleges that a student has successfully received a comprehensive level of education and training in a specific field.

Tina Miner-James is the agriculture teacher and says she was excited the state got back to the school so quickly.

"The state just changed their policy a little bit, we had to have our application in by Oct. 1st and we were one of the first ones apparently because they were pretty quick to get it back to us," Miner-James said. "It was pretty exciting when we found out."

Miner-James said the different options of classes including power mechanics, welding, veterinary science, and general agriculture are what makes the program so special.

“Our high-quality facilities and instruction combine to give our students the best possible Ag education, one that prepares them for a future in the industry, whether they go directly into the workforce or further their study in college. We’re thrilled that New York State has recognized this,” said Dr. Jason Andrews, Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.

One of the students in the program is 10th Grader Garrison Calta who says this class is one that he and all his friends look forward to.

"There's a welding class, environmental science that's very fun and it's a college course so you're getting college credit, there's animal science and it's all very interesting because we have animals here that you can study, there's also plant science, it's all very engaging," Calta said.

The school district will implement the program in time for the start of the 2022 to 23 school year.