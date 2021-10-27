Authorities to present findings in fatal movie-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are scheduled to discuss initial findings about a fatal movie-set shooting with a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead and the film director wounded. The news conference in New Mexico by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and area District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Wednesday morning may shed new light on a deadly sequence of events that has baffled film-set safety experts. Baldwin has described the killing as a “tragic accident.” Court records say that an assistant director grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.”