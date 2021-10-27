Entrance to Hickories Park in Owego submerged underwater

Entrance to Hickories Park in Owego submerged underwaterNew
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The entrance to Hickories Park in Owego is underwater due to the excessive rainfall that occurred all day Tuesday.
Tuesday evening, Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci Jr. announced that the park would be closed to the amounts of water that was entering it.
As of 7:30 p.m. yesterday, water was located at the north side of the park. By Wednesday morning, water was located at the entrance of the park.
Officials said Hickories Park will remain closed until further notice.
