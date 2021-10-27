Entrance to Hickories Park in Owego submerged underwater

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The entrance to Hickories Park in Owego is underwater due to the excessive rainfall that occurred all day Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci Jr. announced that the park would be closed to the amounts of water that was entering it.

Right now in Owego this is the entrance to Hickories Park after yesterday’s storm. Stay up to date right here as I’ll be in Owego giving updates on the river and any closed areas. The park is closed for now with no plan to reopen at this time. @WBNG12News pic.twitter.com/YcI8buyC6r — Jack Cooper (@jackwcooper23) October 27, 2021

As of 7:30 p.m. yesterday, water was located at the north side of the park. By Wednesday morning, water was located at the entrance of the park.

Officials said Hickories Park will remain closed until further notice.

12 News will lead its noon newscast with an update on Tuesday's rainfall.