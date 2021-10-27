EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has fined Poland $1.2 million a day to prevent what it called “serious and irreparable harm” to the EU’s legal order and values. The European Court of Justice imposed the penalty after a weeklong war of words in Poland’s longstanding standoff with the EU over judicial independence. Poland told the EU to stay out of its judicial affairs while other member nations insisted Warsaw can’t hog subsidies while disregarding democratic principles. The Court of Justice decided to syphon off some of those funds. The EU’s executive commission requested the penalty until the Polish government improved the functioning of the Polish Supreme Court and suspends laws deemed to undermine the judiciary.