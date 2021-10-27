Fire Official: 1 killed in Newark Valley motorcycle crash

(WBNG) -- A Tioga County fire official told 12 News that one person was killed in crash in Tioga County Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said a motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck on King Hill Road in Newark Valley. A 12 News crew at the scene reported a section of King Hill Road was blocked to traffic.

The Newark Valley Fire Department and Maine Ambulance responded to the crash, according to Broome County dispatchers.

Tioga County dispatchers were unable to confirm additional details of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.