Flood Warning from WED 1:58 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

* Until 800 AM EDT Wednesday.

* At 158 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is

already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of

rain fell yesterday leading to moderate flooding on the

Tioughnioga River at Itaska. As of 1:45 am the river has crested

and is falling with a current stage of 8.5 feet.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Whitney Point, Lisle and Chenango Forks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&