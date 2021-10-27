Skip to Content

Flood Warning from WED 1:58 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT

New
1:58 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

* Until 800 AM EDT Wednesday.

* At 158 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is
already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of
rain fell yesterday leading to moderate flooding on the
Tioughnioga River at Itaska. As of 1:45 am the river has crested
and is falling with a current stage of 8.5 feet.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Whitney Point, Lisle and Chenango Forks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content