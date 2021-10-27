Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team and the New York Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-99 victory. Evan Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks’ first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Joel Embiid didn’t have a field goal in the first half of his career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter. Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their first regulation victory of the season with a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh. Brayden Point’s backhand 31 seconds into the second also gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation. Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn added third-period goals for Tampa Bay. Jason Zucker scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal late in the third as the Penguins fell in regulation for the first time in six games this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he considers it a “joke” that his name has been linked to open college jobs at USC and LSU. Tomlin says he has one of the best jobs in professional sports and has no interest in leaving. Former USC star quarterback Carson Palmer said on a radio program that Tomlin was a “wild card” in the search for the next Trojans head coach. Tomlin said there isn’t a booster check big enough for him to consider leaving the Steelers.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin is trying to get his team ready to face No. 5 Ohio State while answering questions about his own future. Franklin has been rumored as a candidate for coaching jobs at Southern California and LSU. He has plenty of issues to deal with in the meantime. The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions have lost two straight, derailing what looked like a promising season. An injury to quarterback Sean Clifford was a big reason for Penn State’s struggles. Franklin says he expects Clifford to be fully healthy against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are hoping to rediscover their running game.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit is making the wrong kind of history. In a 33-22 loss at Las Vegas, the Eagles allowed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to complete 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Carr’s 91.2% completion rate was the second highest by a QB throwing at least 30 passes in NFL history. And, it’s been a common theme against Gannon’s defense. Quarterbacks are completing passes at a 74.4% rate against the Eagles this season. If that holds up, it will break the NFL record of 72.7% set by the Detroit Lions in 2016.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Most Big Ten offenses are struggling when they move inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The 14 teams have combined for the conference’s lowest scoring rate in at least 10 years in the so-called red zone. Big Ten offenses have scored on 81% of their trips inside the 20. That includes touchdowns on 56%. Both marks are lowest among the Power Five conferences and ninth among the 10 FBS leagues. Ohio State is the outlier. The Buckeyes lead the nation with touchdowns on better than 79% of their red-zone possessions and they’re tied for fifth in overall scoring at almost 97%.