Much needed sunny weather

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Low: 31-38

Thursday: Sunny. High: 56-61

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling into the area and some quiet, and more importantly, dry weather is on the way for a period of time. Overnight lows will be in the 30s with some frost likely in some areas. With high pressure in control more sun is expected Thursday. Highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60.

Later this week more rain is forecast to develop. Given how saturated the ground is, and how high the rivers are, the rainfall will need to be monitored. We do not anticipate the same magnitude of rain as Tuesday, but even an inch of rain will cause rivers to swell again. Stay with WBNG for updates through the week.