Net zero goals aren’t the solution, says India before COP26

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s federal environment minister says setting net zero targets isn’t a solution to climate change. Instead, he said, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility” for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change. He spoke ahead of the upcoming United Nations climate summit at Glasgow. India hasn’t yet submitted fresh plans for cutting down emissions. The minister said that India is among the few countries on course to reach its target and did so without promised financing from rich nations.