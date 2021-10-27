Otsiningo Park, En-Joie Golf Course closed due to flooding

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced Otsiningo Park and En-Joie Golf Course are closed Wednesday due to Tuesday's heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding.

Additionally, the boat launch at Dorchester Park has been closed.

As a result of flooding from yesterday’s rain, Otsiningo Park & En-Joie Golf Course are closed today. pic.twitter.com/Qi03bNd2DW — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) October 27, 2021

Officials in the Town of Owego closed Hickories Park due to flooding.

Additionally, parts of Confluence Park in Binghamton were underwater from the rain. As of noon Monday, the waters that have submerged the park were beginning to recede.