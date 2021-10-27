River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM EDT

River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Conklin.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.0 feet Saturday
morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest
to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water
begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
Susquehanna River
Conklin 12.0 13.3 Wed 2 pm EDT 11.7 9.7 MSG
&&