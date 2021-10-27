River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Conklin.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.0 feet Saturday

morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest

to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water

begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.

&&

Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Susquehanna River

Conklin 12.0 13.3 Wed 2 pm EDT 11.7 9.7 MSG

&&