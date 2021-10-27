Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Last updated today at 2:35 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Conklin.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:01 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.0 feet Saturday
morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest
to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water
begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.

Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Susquehanna River
Conklin 12.0 13.3 Wed 2 pm EDT 11.7 9.7 MSG

National Weather Service

