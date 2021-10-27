River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 PM EDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Vestal.
* Until Friday afternoon.
* At 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 21.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet
this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
* Impact…At 22.0 feet, Moore Park in Vestal floods. Flooding to
first floor level begins at the low ends of Davis Avenue, Shady
Drive, Verdun Avenue and Fairmont in Endwell.
&&