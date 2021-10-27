River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* Until Friday afternoon.

* At 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 21.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet

this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday

morning.

* Impact…At 22.0 feet, Moore Park in Vestal floods. Flooding to

first floor level begins at the low ends of Davis Avenue, Shady

Drive, Verdun Avenue and Fairmont in Endwell.

&&