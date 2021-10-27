River Flood Warning from WED 1:27 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 12:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

this morning to a crest of 15.2 feet this morning. It will then

fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Flooding increases

throughout Tioga Point on both sides of the river near Athens

Borough. Backwater flooding begins to affect areas in Milltown

along Cayuta Creek.

&&