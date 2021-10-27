River Flood Warning from WED 1:27 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT

River Flood Warning from WED 1:27 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 12:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
this morning to a crest of 15.2 feet this morning. It will then
fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Flooding increases
throughout Tioga Point on both sides of the river near Athens
Borough. Backwater flooding begins to affect areas in Milltown
along Cayuta Creek.
