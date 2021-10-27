Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces have detained three prominent pro-democracy activists. The arrests have come hours after the military allowed deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife to return home. International pressure is mounting on the generals, after they seized power in a coup Monday, some two-and-a-half years after a popular uprising forced the removal of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The three activists have been outspoken critics against the military’s takeover. Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets over the past two days to call for the return of the civilian-led government.