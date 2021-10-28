Chenango County man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Chenango County man has been sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children.

The Department of Justice said 35-year-old Patrick Kain of Norwich, N.Y. was sentenced to 35 years in prison for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of committing a felony involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

In 2015, Kain was convicted in Chenango County Court for sexual abuse in the first degree in 2014. For that conviction, he had to register as a sex offender in New York State, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said Kain admitted that he created sexually explicit images and videos of three different victims that were under the age of five from 2016 to 2019. They also said Kain had 90 videos and 10 images of child pornography that did not involve his own victims on his laptop and on an online storage account.

Additionally, a 20-year term of post-release supervision was imposed on Kain by a Senior United States District Judge, which will begin after he is released from prison, the DOJ said. Kain will also need to pay a $3,000 fine in restitution to a victim whose images he possessed on one of his electric devices and ordered a $400 special assessment.