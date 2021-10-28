Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court has increased a sentence to two brothers by a year, giving them 15 years in prison each for the murder of a biracial man on a Danish island in June 2020. The slaying had sparked a nationwide debate about racism. The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen ruled Thursday that Mads and Magnus Moeller, aged 23 and 26, were guilty of murder but it also found insufficient evidence of a racist motive in the killing of Phillip Mbuji Johansen, who had Danish and Tanzanian roots. The court said it was a personal relationship gone wrong. Witnesses and defense lawyers ruled out racism, and the defendants denied it.