Feds: Man used virus relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Georgia man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card. Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Thursday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, faces up to 20 years in prison. The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty before a federal judge to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.