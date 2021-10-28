Former worker charged with impersonating Georgia official

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been arrested on charges that she sent emails impersonating Duncan to get information about her divorce. Beth Green turned herself into the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on felony charges of impersonating a public officer or employee, computer invasion of privacy and computer trespass. Green was director of operations in Duncan’s office from 2019 until July. The 49-year-old Acworth resident is accused of using her state-issued computer to send emails pretending she was Duncan to get information from her own lawyer. Green’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.