Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philadelphia’s first road game this season. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss after starting 5-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots. The Flyers went ahead 4-3 four minutes into the third period when Atkinson scored his sixth of the season. Couturier added an empty-netter in the final minute.

TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night. Santos took Kai Wagner’s cross and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his sixth goal of the season. Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring for the Union (13-8-11) in the opening minute. Jozy Altidore tied it in the 66th, and Toronto (6-17-9) took the lead in the 70th on Jack Elliott’s own goal.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football. The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7. All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.

BOSTON (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference football teams have been lighting up scoreboards lately. Wake Forest beat Army 70-56 last week, and Florida State put up 59 on UMass. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the 48-40 win over Georgia Tech that he’d rather win 13-6. But there aren’t too many of those these days. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said his team had a near-complete offensive performance and joked that his offensive coordinator should drop the mic and retire.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 4 Maryland is expected to be the Big Ten’s best women’s basketball team this season. The Terrapins return all five starters from the nation’s highest-scoring team that won the conference championship. The Terrapins will be as prepared as possible to play contenders such as No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan thanks to an incredibly tough stretch of non-conference games. For the first time in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, the Big Ten has four teams in the top 15 and five among the top 20.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 6 Louisville headline the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race heading into the season. The Wolfpack won a second straight ACC Tournament title last year. Wes Moore’s team is the league favorite by returning its top eight scorers. That list of returnees includes preseason player of the year Elissa Cunane. The Cardinals have won at least a share of the regular-season title for four straight seasons. The league race also includes No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.