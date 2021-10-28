High court candidate alters ad after complaint from opponent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is putting out a revised version of an ad attacking his opponent after the state bar association notified him it ran afoul of its judicial campaign advertising standards. A campaign aide to Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson said Thursday the modified version of the ad critical of his Democratic opponent, Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, has begun to air. The amended version of the ad provided to The Associated Press by the Brobson campaign deletes a claim that “one of her largest donors is indicted by the FBI for political bribery.”