Indonesia warily weighs holiday travel with virus concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the holiday travel season, anxious for crucial tourist spending but worried an influx of visitors could spread the coronavirus just as its pandemic situation seems to be subsiding. After seeing infection and death rates soar in July and August, officials said this week they are sticking to plans to allow travel with some limitations. They expect nearly 20 million people to vacation in the popular islands of Java and Bali. Indonesia has seen dramatic improvements since the devastating midyear months, but its vaccination rollout is lagging. Experts also say there is evidence many COVID-19 cases are going undetected, suggesting widespread travel could cause a resurgence.