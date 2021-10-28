Man gets more than 29 years in prison for murder-for-hire plot

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --The Broome County District Attorney's Office announced Harold Cole, of Manlius, was sentenced to 29 and two-thirds to 49 years in prison Thursday.

The District Attorney's Office noted that Cole was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and burglary in July 2021.

In June 2020, Cole tried to recruit a hitman to murder the witness of his original case, however, the person he tried to hire was actually an undercover police officer.

In a news release, the District Attorney's Office wrote, "Cole's victims spoke at [Cole's] sentencing indicating that they are forever damaged by his conduct."

"The defendant's attempt to eliminate witnesses was thwarted by the work of the Broom County Sheriff's Office," District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said in the release. "Those who attempt to subvert the criminal justice system in the way must be severely punished."

