Pandemic restrictions fuel recall efforts on fall ballots

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of recall campaigns are underway across the U.S. ahead of next week’s election. Many of the efforts are led by people who oppose any COVID-19-related rules. The races illustrate the contentiousness that has upended usually sleepy school board and city council meetings. The tension is almost certain to last into 2022, when more recall efforts are expected in the spring. Brian Steele is the mayor of Nixa, Missouri, whose future will be on the ballot. He was targeted for recall for enacting a mask mandate, even though it had already expired. Nationally, more than 500 attempts to recall elected officials have happened this year.