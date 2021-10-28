Parts of Owego saw parts of village underwater following Tuesday’s storm

OWEGO (WBNG) -- There was parts of Owego underwater including some of Hickories Park and the Riverwalk near downtown Owego following the storms on Tuesday.

Residents and business owners along the Susquehanna River held their breaths Tuesday night as the rain kept falling and the river kept rising.

"I couldn't sleep, I was worried about the store and the basement so I came down here around 2:30 in the morning and moved a lot of stuff out of the basement and on the stairs, and put things on higher shelves. I was here a couple of hours," owner of Left Bank Lucy Silverstein said.

Silverstein added that whenever there is a long rainstorm it's nerve-wracking because of how low decks and patios hang above the riverwalk.

"When I left at around 4-4:30 this morning, the river was still rising," Silverstein said. "It had crested around 7 or 8 this morning and started to go down so that was the first time I was able to breathe a sigh of relief."

While the heaviest rain was to the east of the Village, the Susquehanna River still rose to 28.16 feet which is almost flood stage.

"Never drive through it if you don't have to," Rich Gorman with the Campville Fire Department said. "If you're in a puddle you never know how deep it is but the river will pick up your car and take it down the river."

Other tips that Gorman had include;

"Never go near a wire no matter what you think about it because there might be another wire touching it down the road."

While Silverstein wasn't in Owego in 2011 for the huge flood, she's had to deal with water in her basement many times.

"That river comes up very very quickly and it's always a sigh of relief when you start to see the water level go back down along the back of the riverbank," Silverstein said.