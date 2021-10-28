Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr. after his shooting by police a year ago. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that city officials agreed to pay the family $2.5 million. Family attorney Shaka Johnson said the city’s recent announcement that it would equip all patrol officers with stun guns was a part of the settlement. Wallace, who was Black, was experiencing a mental health episode when he was shot in October 2020 by white officers not equipped with stun guns.