Plane diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Flight 976 was heading Wednesday evening from Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it landed at Denver International Airport and taxied safely to the gate. The airline says the passenger was removed and the flight continued on to California. The flight attendant was reportedly taken to a hospital. The FBI is investigating, but no arrests have been made. The assault comes amid a surge this year in unruly airline passengers who sometimes become violent.