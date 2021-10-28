Rain inches closer through the day Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Wide range in temperatures from West to East. Low: 32-44

Friday: Some sun early with clouds thickening through the day. 40% chance of rain after about 7pm. Most of the daylight hours look dry. Rain arrives from SW to NE. High: 49-55

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will remain dry once again with a cloud cover and temperature, forecast that may vary greatly from west to east. A southeast develops and it looks like more clouds develop near and west of I81 than east. If this does end up being the case, lows will be around freezing well east, but in the low to mid 40s with clouds.

Most of the daylight hours Friday are dry with the chance of rain increasing SW to NE after 6-7pm. Places east/northeast should stay dry longest. Highs range in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The heaviest rain with this next system looks to stay in WNY, far enough away from us to cause any significant concern right now. If the location of the heaviest rain shifts farther east it may produce more issues in terms of a flood risk. Totals should range from 0.33 to 0.75”. We'd likely need to see widespread 1.25-1.5” rainfalls to significantly increase the risk.



Stay with WBNG for updates in the placement of the heaviest rain.