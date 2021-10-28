Seoul: N. Korea’s Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him amid worsening economic problems. Two lawmakers say the National Intelligence Service made the assessment during a private briefing at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday. They cite the spy agency as saying it has used artificial intelligence techniques, an analysis of super-resolution video of Kim and other methods to investigate Kim’s condition.