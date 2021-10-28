France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities have fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses. Britain’s government warned France on Thursday that would it retaliate should France follow through on threats to block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on U.K. vessels. Relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed as the nations on either side of the English Channel sought to sort out a post-Brexit path. France has vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats licenses to operate in their territorial waters.