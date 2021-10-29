Experts weigh in on helping children with special needs this Halloween

(WBNG) -- As Halloween approaches, the Family Enrichment Network said there's ways you can help those with special needs and sensory issues have a great Halloween.

Knowing the neighborhood you're navigating through is key. If there's loud noises or flashing lights, you may want to avoid that area.

Special Education Director Tamara Ivan said setting a time limit for your child is okay, and when someone is showing signs of overload, like fatigue or agitation it may mean it's time to stop.

For some children, they may also prefer to pass out candy or not wear a costume at all.

"Not every child has to wear a mask - they night prefer paint on their face, they might prefer a hat," Ivan said. "They don't even have to wear a costume if it's uncomfortable for them. They can wear just clothing or a bright colored shirt. Safety is more important than making them wear a special costume," Ivan said.

Ivan said people passing out candy should also be reminded that children with special needs and sensory issues, might not be able to make eye contact or say "thank you."

Ivan also says having non-candy options like toys and stickers are a great alternative for kids with allergies.