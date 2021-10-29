Flash Flood Watch from FRI 5:00 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from FRI 5:00 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,
Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.
* Through late tonight.
* Steady, occasionally locally heavy rain begins to move into the
area this evening, continuing through the night. Totals in excess
of an inch are possible in the Watch area by early Saturday
morning.
* Given recent heavy rain, streams and rivers are running high.
Smaller creeks and streams could quickly over-top their banks
where heavy rain occurs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&