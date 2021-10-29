Flash Flood Watch from FRI 5:00 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,

Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.

* Through late tonight.

* Steady, occasionally locally heavy rain begins to move into the

area this evening, continuing through the night. Totals in excess

of an inch are possible in the Watch area by early Saturday

morning.

* Given recent heavy rain, streams and rivers are running high.

Smaller creeks and streams could quickly over-top their banks

where heavy rain occurs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&