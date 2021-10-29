Flood Advisory from FRI 10:04 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Schuyler County in central New York…

Southeastern Seneca County in central New York…

Western Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 200 AM EDT.

* At 1004 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Watkins Glen, Montour Falls, Odessa, Newfield, Hector, Enfield,

Covert, Trumansburg, Catharine, Burdett, Reynoldsville,

Mecklenburg, Perry City, Searsburg, Alpine, Townsendville,

Wedgewood, Caywood, Taughannock Falls and Reading Center.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&