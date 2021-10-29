Flood Advisory from FRI 9:28 PM EDT until SAT 1:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Tioga County in central New York…

Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 130 AM EDT.

* At 928 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Several reports of water on roadways in New Albany. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Wyalusing, Barton, Wysox,

Litchfield, Ulster, North Towanda, South Waverly, Candor, Spencer,

Van Etten, Nichols, Rome, New Albany, Milan and Tioga Center.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&