Georgia murder suspect arrested in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- U.S. Marshals announced Friday that it arrested a fugitive Binghamton in connection to the shooting and killing of someone in Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals said Dalonqueze Powell, 21, of Atlanta was wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for murder, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities said members of the U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Broome County Special Investigations Unit and the Binghamton Police Community Response Team arrested Powell at a residence on Tracy Street in Binghamton.

The U.S. Marshals noted Powell was evading arrest.