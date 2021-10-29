Greek PM expresses concern over West’s stance toward Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he is concerned that the West’s calm response toward Turkish actions is encouraging it to behave in an unacceptable manner. Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statements after a meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was in Athens Friday on a final official visit. Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over a series of issues, including territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea that divides them, and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tension increased significantly in 2020 over energy exploration rights which led to warships from the two countries shadowing each other.