Unsettled weekend once again

Saturday: 60% chance of occasional scattered showers. It will not rain all day and some dry periods are expected through the day. High: 53-58

Saturday Night: Chance of scattered showers. Low: 43-48

Halloween: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a few spotty showers. High: 51-56



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled to start the weekend. Scattered showers are possible from time to time through the day Saturday, but there will definitely be long dry periods. The chance of occasional rain is 60% Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s.

A coastal low develops Saturday night, but the heaviest rain from it will fall in New England. The Catskill region has the best chance of seeing some more light rain with lows in the 40s.