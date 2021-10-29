NY sheriff defends decision to charge Cuomo

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York sheriff is defending his decision to file a complaint against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that accuses the Democrat of a misdemeanor sex crime.

The filing took prosecutors and the accuser's attorney by surprise when Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed the complaint with a local court on Thursday.

Cuomo resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal. The Democrat denies the allegations.

On Thursday, CNN reported that a court spokesperson confirmed a sex crime complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.