Sheriff defends filing of criminal complaint against Cuomo

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York sheriff is defending his decision to file a criminal complaint against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo without consulting prosecutors or the woman who says Cuomo groped her late last year. But Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says he is confident in the strength of the case, which he said was based on witness interviews and voluminous records. He told reporters that he expects the district attorney to prosecute it. When asked if the governor would be arrested, the sheriff said yes. The one-page complaint filed in Albany City Court accuses Cuomo of forcible touching by putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7.