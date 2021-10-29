Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says prison employees will do once-a-week rehearsals to prepare for the state’s first execution since 2012. Cain tells The Associated Press that rehearsals are usually done once a month at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He says employees use a “very detailed” protocol. Cain confirms that the state has obtained drugs to do the lethal injection, but he won’t say how. The Mississippi Supreme on Thursday set a Nov. 17 execution date for David Neal Cox. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to killing his wife, Kim, in 2010 in the northern Mississippi town of Sherman.