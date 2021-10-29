Trick-or-Treating returns at Greater Binghamton Airport

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Halloween festivities have begun.

On Friday, superheroes, princesses, monsters and more visited the Greater Binghamton Airport for its annual trick-or-treating.

This is the first since the start of the pandemic that time trick-or-treaters were welcomed back to the airport terminal, and Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner said airport staff is just happy the event has returned.

"This airport is a community airport. We're here for you and we're here for the community," Heefner said. "This is just one of those easy ways that we can say 'hey guys, come on up, take a look at it.' It also inspires kids and gets them a little excited about aviation because we have a lot of plane flying, especially near the weekends. So, we have several planes taking off and landing and they can just enjoy that."

The event brought in nearly 300 trick-or-treaters in 2019, and airport staff was expecting similar numbers.