2 men get prison time in police car destruction amid protest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two western Pennsylvania men have been sentenced to federal prison terms in the destruction of a Pittsburgh police car amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. Twenty-four-year-old Da’Jon Lengyel of McKees Rocks was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison and 36-year-old Christopher West of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve four years. Both pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. Defense attorneys argued for leniency based on their clients’ time served pretrial. West acknowledged wrongdoing in a lengthy speech to the court.