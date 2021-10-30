$6 billion natural gas to fuel plant planned in Pennsylvania

NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — A Texas-based company has announced plans to build a multibillion-dollar plant on the site of a former coal mine in northeastern Pennsylvania to develop fuels from natural gas. Officials announced at an online news conference Friday that Houston-based Nacero Inc. plans to invest $6 billion in the Newport Township plant, which will use gas from the Marcellus Shale reservoir. The company says the plant, one of nine planned around the nation, will make gasoline for use in existing vehicles from natural gas. Officials say regulatory approvals will be required but the project will bring thousands of jobs to the area.