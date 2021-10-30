Bid considered to wipe Alabama arrest records of King, Parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The quest by a civil rights pioneer to have her arrest record wiped clean after nearly 70 years after she protested racial segregation has raised the possibility of similar bids to clear the names of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama. An attorney who represented both of the civil rights legends, Fred Gray, says their convictions remain on the books. And he says an effort is possible to clear their names after another civil rights pioneer, Claudette Colvin, asked a judge this week to expunge her arrest and conviction records.