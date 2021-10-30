Biden attends Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Rome

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden is attending Saturday Vigil Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. He is worshipping a day after telling reporters that Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive Communion, despite the opposition of some U.S. conservatives who are upset over his support for abortion rights. Biden went to the church in between events at the Group of 20 summit being held in Rome. The president regularly attends Mass in Washington or near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.