Holy Cross extends Lehigh’s skid to 15 with 31-12 victory

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marco Siderman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a five-minute span in the second quarter and Holy Cross beat Lehigh 31-12. Siderman threw a 36-yard score to Jalen Coker with 5:39 left in the first half to give the Crusaders a 7-3 lead. After Holy Cross’ defense stuffed the Mountain Hawks with a three-and-out that generated no yards, Siderman led an 11-play, 63 yard drive that ended with his 1-yard scoring run with 47 seconds left before intermission. Lehigh now has lost 15 straight. The Patriots’ last win was in a 27-24 contest against Georgetown on Oct. 26, 2019.