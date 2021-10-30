Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally; Holocaust comment decried

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have rallied at the Kansas Statehouse and pushed state lawmakers to quickly counter them. The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates from President Joe Biden that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger. A few critics have likened the mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews, including a Kansas machinists union leader. But the International machinists and aerospace workers union disavowed those comments and called the comparison offensive. Many speakers want legislators to convene a special session.