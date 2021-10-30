Low pressure gradually exits the region

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty showers lingering 20%. Dense fog develops after midnight. Low of 47 (43-48). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Foggy start to the day giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers likely especially during the afternoon hours 30%. High of 55 (50-56). Winds out of the west at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Low-level clouds. Breezy conditions may lead to the chance of lake effect rain showers 30%. Low of 42 (35-42). Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few showers linger this evening helping keep conditions on the damp side for much of the overnight hours. Fog starts to develop after midnight and may become dense in scattered locations.



Foggy start to Sunday but that fog will only be giving way to more clouds by the afternoon hours. Isolated to sporadic showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Don't cancel any of your spooky season plans however as rain will be light and more of a nuisance than anything.



The rest of the 7-Day forecast is going to be very similar as a high pressure remains in charge over the mid-Atlantic region. This will lead to winds out of the west resulting low-level clouds off of the lakes along with a chance for lake effect rain showers.