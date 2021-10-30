Maine-Endwell football gets wins back after successful appeal

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Central School District was notified on Saturday that it will not have to forfeit any of its football wins after a successful appeal.

The school district then released this statement from Superintendent Jason Van Fossen.

"On October 30th, the district was notified by Section IV Athletic Executive Director, Mr. Bill Bryant, of the Appeals Committee decision. The Committee ruled unanimously that forfeiture of wins by the Maine-Endwell varsity football team was not necessary due to circumstances outside of the district control. Regarding the communication of this

situation, the district had maintained hope that the Appeal process would be fair. The decision by Section IV supported this belief. We are thankful for the Committee’s willingness to listen, consider the facts, and rule in the best interest of our student-athletes."

The Spartans now go back to 7-1 on the season and will play Windsor this Friday in the first round of the Class B Section 4 playoffs.

The original story can be found here.