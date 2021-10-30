Malcome, Sayin lead Pennsylvania past Brown 45-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Malcome rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, Aidan Sayin threw two TD passes and Pennsylvania defeated Brown 45-17. Garrett Morris added a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Quakers. Sayin threw both his TD passes and Malcome scored on a 45-yard run before Morris’ pick-6 put the Quakers up 28-7 early in the second quarter. After leading 31-10 at the half, Penn added short touchdown runs by Julien Stokes and Trey Flowers before Brown’s EJ Perry threw 21 yards to Graham Walker for a late fourth-quarter touchdown.