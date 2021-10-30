New York visits Seattle following shutout victory

New York Rangers (5-2-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-1, fifth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -110, Rangers -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host New York after the Rangers shut out Columbus 4-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 31 saves.

Seattle takes the ice for the ninth game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 25-22 through the first eight games of NHL play.

New York went 27-23-6 overall a season ago while going 13-12-3 on the road. The Rangers scored 37 power play goals with a 20.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.